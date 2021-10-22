Campaigners stage climate protests across continents

Environmental campaigners staged protests on several continents to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh, India, Sweden and Germany to call for measures that prevent dangerous levels of warming and take account of the plight of the world’s poorest, who are particularly hard-hit by climate change.

Thousands of mostly young people rallied at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, carrying banners featuring slogans such as “Act now or swim later” and “Don’t melt our future”.

Greta Thunberg, centre, takes part in the ‘global climate strike’ demonstration in Stockholm (Erik Simander/TT via AP)

The Union bloc is not part of these talks, although Mrs Merkel is expected to attend the UN climate talks next month in her role as head of a caretaker government.