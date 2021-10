Remains found in Florida reserve confirmed as Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

The FBI has identified human remains found in a Florida nature reserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple were on a cross-country road trip.

The remains, a backpack and notebook believed to belong to Laundrie were discovered on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness park, according to the FBI.

The area where they were found had been under water during earlier searches.

The FBI’s Denver office said that a comparison of dental records were a match to Laundrie.

Police found Laundrie’s remains in a Florida nature reserve (Chris O’Meara/AP)

Ms Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11, launching a search that garnered worldwide media attention and focused largely on the Carlton Reserve wilderness park near the Laundries’ home.

It is a densely wooded, swampy area that is home to alligators, coyotes, bobcats, snakes and numerous other creatures.

The intense focus on Ms Petito’s case has led to renewed calls for people to pay greater attention to cases involving missing indigenous women and other people of colour.

The body of Ms Petitio, 22, was found on September 19 on the edge of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited.