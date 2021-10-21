Hundreds more evacuated as volcano lava moves further into La Palma town

Hundreds of people have been evacuated during the night on the Spanish island of La Palma as a river of molten rock crept deeper into a coastal town during a protracted volcanic eruption.

Emergency services helped around 500 people leave their homes, said the mayor of Tazacorte, Juan Miguel Rodríguez.

A total of around 7,500 people have been forced to flee since Cumbre Vieja began erupting more than a month ago.

Scientists say the eruption could go on for three months.

The volcano is continuing to erupt (Daniel Roca/AP)

“There is already a certain degree of despondency and desperation, waiting for the volcano to subside,” he said.

Though most of the island of 85,000 people off north-west Africa is unaffected by the eruption, part of the western side has seen the lava ruin livelihoods and destroy homes.

People clean up ash on a house from the volcano (Saul Santos/AP)

The volcano’s constant roar and numerous earthquakes have also kept locals on edge.

The National Geographical Institute counted 38 quakes since midnight, the strongest recording a magnitude of 4.3.