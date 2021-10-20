14 dead after bombs destroy bus carrying soldiers in Syria

Two bombs attached to a bus carrying Syrian troops exploded during the morning rush hour in Damascus, killing 14 people and wounding others, a military official said.

It was the deadliest attack in Damascus in several years, and especially rare since government troops in 2018 captured suburbs once held by insurgents in Syria’s decade-long conflict.

State media had earlier described the attack as a roadside bombing but a Syrian military official said the explosions were caused by bombs that had been attached to the vehicle’s exterior.

A third bomb fell from the bus and was dismantled by troops after the two initial explosions, the official said.

The bus was carrying troops during the morning rush hour (SANA via AP)

It was unclear if the bombs were detonated from a distance or if they had been timed to go off. The military official said the bombs went off shortly before 7am local time.

The explosion went off at a busy juncture in the Syrian capital, near a main bus transfer point under a bridge known as President’s Bridge. Commuters converge and head out to different parts of the capital and its suburbs from the area.

Syrian state TV showed footage of the charred bus, saying the blasts occurred as people headed to work and school.

Images showed smoke from the extinguished bus rising as soldiers hosed down the charred vehicle.

Over an hour after the blast occurred, workers cleared the scene of the explosion and the burnt-out bus was removed.

A Syrian firefighter sprays water on the bus (SANA via AP)

Assad’s forces now control much of Syria after military help from his allies Russia and Iran helped tip the balance of power in his favour.

One of the last major explosions to take place in Damascus was in 2017 — when suicide bombers hit a judicial office building and a restaurant, killing nearly 60 people.

The attacks were claimed by Islamic State group militants. The extremist organisation lost its territorial holds in Syria in 2019 but it continues to represent a threat with sleeper cells, mostly hiding in Syria’s expansive desert.

Some territories are still held by armed opposition in the country’s north, where US and Turkish forces are also deployed.

Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced half the country’s population, including five million who are refugees abroad.