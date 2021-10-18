Chuck Berry’s birthday marked by release of posthumous album

Dualtone Records is marking the birthday of Chuck Berry by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock’n’roll legend.

Live From Blueberry Hill is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill cafe in St Louis, one of Berry’s favourite places to play.

The album will be released on December 17.

The album features Berry tearing through classics like Roll Over Beethoven, Sweet Little Sixteen and Johnny B. Goode.

Chuck Berry (Yui Mok/PA)

His 95th birthday would have been on Monday.

More songs off the live album include Rock And Roll Music, Let It Rock, Carol/Little Queenie, Around And Around, Nadine and Mean Old World.