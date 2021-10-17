Russian filmmakers land after shoot aboard space station

A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has landed after returning from the International Space Station.

The capsule, descending under a red-and-white striped parachute after entering Earth’s atmosphere, landed upright in the steppes of Kazakhstan on schedule early on Sunday morning after a three-and-a-half hour journey with Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko aboard.

Actress Peresild and film director Shipenko rocketed to the space station on October 5 for a 12-day stint to film segments of a movie titled Challenge, in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit.

Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim Shipenko, right, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov before their trip to the ISS (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

After the landing, which sent plumes of dust flying high in the air, ground crews extracted the three space flyers from the capsule and placed them in seats set up nearby as they adjusted to the pull of gravity.

They were then due to be taken to a medical tent for examination.

All appeared healthy and cheerful. Peresild smiled and held a large bouquet of white flowers as journalists clustered around her.