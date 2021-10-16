Clinton ‘doing fine’ and expected to be discharged from hospital soon

Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Centre on Tuesday.

Bill Clinton is “doing fine” and will be released soon from a Southern California hospital where he is being treated for an infection, President Joe Biden said.

Mr Biden said on Friday during remarks at the University of Connecticut that he had spoken to Mr Clinton and the former president “sends his best”.

“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Mr Biden said.

Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton has been treated in hospital (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP)

Mr Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, south-east of Los Angeles, on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to Covid-19, his spokesman said.

An aide to the former president said Mr Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he was on the mend.

