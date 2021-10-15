Protests erupt as Italians required to show Covid pass to enter workplace

Demonstrations by port workers in Genoa and Trieste threatened to affect commercial activities.

Protests have erupted in Italy as one of the most stringent anti-coronavirus measures in Europe went into effect, requiring all workers to show a health pass to get into their place of employment.

Police were out in force, schools closed early and embassies issued warnings of possible violence amid concerns that anti-vaccination demonstrations could turn violent, as they did in Rome over the weekend.

Protests by port workers in Genoa and Trieste threatened to affect commercial activities but early reports suggested the ports were operational.

Demonstrators and police clashed during the protest in Rome (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)

The so-called Green Pass shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or of having recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months.

Italy has required it to access all sorts of indoor activities for weeks, including dining, visiting museums and theatres, and on long-distance trains.

Introduction of the Green Pass has been controversial (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Not even the Vatican was spared. Three Swiss Guards quit and another three were suspended after they refused to get vaccinated before the Vatican’s Green Pass requirement went into effect.

