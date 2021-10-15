Deadly blast hits mosque in southern Afghanistan

Suicide bombers have attacked a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that was packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers, killing at least 32 people and wounding 68, according to a Taliban official.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the carnage at the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province.

The attack, which one hospital official said claimed 37 lives, came a week after a bombing claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate killed 46 people at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan.

Murtaza, an eye-witness who like many Afghans goes by one name, said four suicide bombers attacked the mosque. Two detonated their bombs at a security gate, allowing the other two to run inside and strike the congregation of worshippers.

He said Friday prayers are typically attended by around 500 people.

Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that was packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers (Sidiqullah Khan/AP)

IS has claimed a number of deadly bombings across the country since the Taliban seized power in August amid the withdrawal of US forces. The group has also targeted Taliban fighters in smaller attacks.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi confirmed the explosion and said an investigation was under way.

The Taliban have pledged to restore peace and security after decades of war. Both the Taliban and IS adhere to a rigid interpretation of Islamic law but IS is far more radical, viewing itself as part of a worldwide Islamic caliphate that includes better-known branches in Iraq and Syria.

The Taliban and IS are Sunni Muslims but they are bitterly split by ideology and have fought each other on numerous occasions.