Australian lobsters worth £393,000 seized by Hong Kong authorities

Hong Kong authorities have seized about 540,000 dollars (£393,000) worth of smuggled Australian lobsters believed to be bound for the mainland after China restricted imports of the crustacean amid escalating tensions with Australia.

Hong Kong authorities said at a news conference on Friday that its customs and Chinese law enforcement agencies confiscated about 5,300kg of lobsters and arrested 13 people.

The seizure came after a recent surge in the import volume of Australian lobsters to Hong Kong, after China imposed a ban late last year.

The seized Australian lobsters were displayed at a news conference (Kin Cheung/AP)

China’s lobster ban came after the Australian government pushed for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

China has since blocked trade in other Australian imports such as wine, barley, cotton and coal.

“We believe that smuggling syndicates might make use of improper means to smuggle Australian lobsters to mainland China to seek profit,” said Rita Li, of Hong Kong’s Syndicate Crimes Investigation Bureau.