Danish man held after five killed in bow-and-arrow attack in Norway

A 37-year-old Danish man is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small town that killed five people and wounded two others, police said.

The man, who was not further identified, has confessed to the attack in Kongsberg, south west of the capital Oslo, prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Matthiassen said, adding that he was questioned overnight.

Several of the victims were in a supermarket, police said.

The man, who lives in Kongsberg, is known to police and has a medical history, Ms Svane Matthiassen told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

An arrow in a wall after the attack in Kongsberg (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB/AP)

There was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant in connection with the arrest, police said, but gave no details.

Both the wounded victims are in intensive care. They include an off-duty police officer who was inside the store.

The suspect is being held on preliminary charges which is a step short of formal charges. Police believe he acted alone.

Officers were alerted to the attack at around 6.15pm on Wednesday and arrested the suspect about 30 minutes later.

The community of 26,000 inhabitants is about 40 miles south west of Oslo.

Police Chief Oeyvind Aas (Terje Pedersen/NTB/AP)