Two-headed baby turtle thrives at animal refuge

A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking – with all six of its legs – at a wildlife centre in Massachusetts after hatching two weeks ago.

The turtle, which is a threatened species in the US state, is feeding well on blood worms and food pellets, staff at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Centre said.

The two heads operate independently, coming up for air at different times, and inside its shell are two gastrointestinal systems to feed both sides of its body.

The turtle originally came from a nest in West Barnstable that researchers determined was in a hazardous location and needed to be moved.

After hatching, turtles in these so-called “head start” nests are sent to different care centres to be monitored before their release in the spring, The Cape Cod Times reported.

Centre veterinarian Pria Patel and other staff will continue to monitor the turtle in the coming weeks.