Amazon to allow some staff to work remotely indefinitely

World NewsPublished:

It is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week after offices reopen.

Amazon to allow some staff to work remotely indefinitely

Amazon has said it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely as long as they can commute to the office when necessary.

The new policy was announced in a blog post.

It is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week after offices reopen from the Covid-19 pandemic in January.

About 50,000 tech and office employees in Seattle work at the company’s headquarters campus.

Their absence will hurt nearby businesses.

World News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News