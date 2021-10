Poles rally to defend EU membership

Poles gathered in cities across the country to show support for the European Union after the nation’s constitutional court recently ruled that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.

Donald Tusk, the top opposition leader in Poland and a former EU leader, called for the protest, casting it as an effort to defend the country’s continued membership in the 27-nation EU.

“We have to save Poland, no-one will do it for us,” Mr Tusk said.

Protesters in Warsaw wave European Union and Polish flags in support of EU membership (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Thousands of people filled Castle Square in the historic centre of Warsaw, with people chanting “We are staying!” Some held signs with slogans including “We are Europeans”.

In Warsaw, whose mayor hails from Mr Tusk’s Civic Platform party, EU and Polish flags hung from lampposts and city buses ahead of the evening rally.

In Poland, critics of the right-wing nationalist government fear that the court ruling could lead to an eventual “Polexit”, or Poland being eventually forced to leave the EU over an impression that it is rejecting the bloc’s laws and values.

A protester in Warsaw holds a sign in support of Poland’s EU membership (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

EU membership is extremely popular in Poland, having brought new freedom to travel and a dramatic economic transformation to the central European nation, which had endured decades of communist rule until 1989.

Speaking to the crowd in Warsaw, Mr Tusk warned that a “pseudo court … by order of the party’s leader, in violation of the constitution, decided to take Poland out of the EU”.

“We want an independent, law-abiding, democratic and fair Poland,” Mr Tusk said, before the crowd sang the national anthem.

Donald Tusk speaks from the podium during a demonstration in support of Poland’s EU membership in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

In a legal decision requested by Poland’s prime minister, the tribunal held on Thursday that the Polish constitution has primacy over EU laws in some cases.