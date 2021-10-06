Teenager suspected in Texas school shooting in custody

World NewsPublished:

Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries.

Teenager suspected in Texas school shooting in custody

An 18-year-old student who opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school and injured four people has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Timothy George Simpkins fled from Timberview High School in Arlington after the Wednesday morning shooting and drove off in a silver Dodge Charger, police said.

The shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out in a classroom, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.

Texas-School Shooting
Timothy George Simpkins (Arlington Police Department via AP)

“This is not a random act of violence,” he said. “This is not somebody attacking our school.”

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

World News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News