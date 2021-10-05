Russian film crew blast offs to make first film in space

A Russian actor and film director have rocketed into space on a mission to make the world’s first movie in orbit.

Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions.

Their Soyuz MS-19 lifted off as scheduled from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, and successfully reached the designated orbit.

The Soyuz spaceship blasts off from Baikonur cosmodrome (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

The pair are to film segments of a new movie titled Challenge, in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who suffers a heart condition.

After 12 days on the space outpost, Peresild and Shipenko are set to return to Earth with another Russian cosmonaut.

Speaking at a pre-flight news conference on Monday, 37-year-old Peresild acknowledged it was challenging for her to adapt to the discipline and rigorous demands of four months of training.

Yulia Peresild (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

Shipenko, 38, who has made several commercially successful movies, said: “Of course, we couldn’t make many things at the first try, and sometimes even at a third attempt, but it’s normal.”

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, was a key force behind the project, describing it as a chance to burnish the nation’s space glory and rejecting criticism from some Russian media.

Some commentators said the film project would distract the Russian crew and could be awkward to film in the Russian segment of the International Space Station, which is considerably less spacious than the US section.

Yulia Peresild, Anton Shkaplerov and Klim Shipenko (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

At the space station, the three newcomers will join Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, Nasa astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, and Aki Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.