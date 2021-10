Authorities say the pipeline that leaked tens of thousands of gallons oil into the water off Southern California was split open and apparently dragged along the ocean floor.

Coast Guard Capt Rebecca Ore said that divers determined about 4,000 feet of the pipeline was “laterally displaced” by about 105 feet. She did not say what might have caused the displacement.

Floating barriers try to stop further oil damage in Huntington Beach (Ringo HW Chiu/AP)

There was no confirmation on Tuesday that the leak was caused by an anchor.