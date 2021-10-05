330,000 children victims of church sex abuse in France, report estimates

An estimated 330,000 children were victims of sex abuse within France’s Catholic Church over the past 70 years, according to a major report.

The figure includes abuses committed by 3,000 priests and other people involved in the church — wrongdoing that Catholic authorities covered up over decades in a “systemic manner”, according to the president of the commission that issued the report, Jean-Marc Sauve.

The head of the French bishops conference asked forgiveness from victims, and is meeting to discuss next steps.

Commission president Jean-Marc Sauve (Thomas Coex/AP)

About 80% of the victims were boys.

“The consequences are very serious,” Mr Sauve said. “About 60% of men and women who were sexually abused encounter major problems in their sentimental or sexual life.”

The 2,500-page document prepared by an independent commission comes as the Catholic Church in France, like in other countries, seeks to face up to shameful secrets that were long covered up.

Victims welcomed the report as long overdue.

He condemned the church for treating such cases as individual anomalies as opposed to a collective horror. He described being abused at the age of 13 by the director of a Catholic holiday camp in the south of France, who also was accused of assaulting several other boys.

“I perceived this priest as someone who was good, a caring person who would not harm me,” Mr Savignac said.

“But it was when I found myself on that bed half-naked and he was touching me that I realised something was wrong. And we keep this, it’s like a growing cyst, it’s like gangrene inside the victim’s body and the victim’s psyche.”

Olivier Savignac (Alex Turnbull/AP)

A hotline launched at the beginning of the investigation received 6,500 calls from alleged victims or people who said they knew a victim.

Mr Sauve denounced the church’s attitude until the beginning of the 2000s as “a deep, cruel indifference toward victims”.

The report said an estimated 3,000 child abusers — two-thirds of them priests — worked in the church during that period. Mr Sauve said the overall figure of victims includes an estimated 216,000 people abused by priests and other clerics.

“Sometimes church officials did not denounce (sex abuses) and even exposed children to risks by putting them in contact with predators,” Mr Sauve said. “We consider… the church has a debt toward victims.”

Catholic Bishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort (Thomas Coex/AP)

“I wish on that day to ask for pardon, pardon to each of you,” he told the victims.

Mr Sauve said 22 alleged crimes that can still be pursued have been forwarded to prosecutors. More than 40 cases that are too old to be prosecuted but involve alleged perpetrators who are still alive have been forwarded to church officials.