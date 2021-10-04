China flies record 52 planes towards self-ruled Taiwan in show of force

World NewsPublished:

The sortie included 34 J-16 fighter jets and 12 H-6 bombers, among other aircraft, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence.

China has flown 52 fighter planes towards Taiwan in the largest show of force on record.

It continues the three days of sustained military harassment against the self-ruled island.

The Taiwanese air force scrambled jets and monitored the movement of the Chinese warplanes on its air defence system.

China sent an additional 16 planes on Sunday.

The number of flights into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone had prompted a statement from US State Department spokesperson Ned Price over the weekend, who warned that China’s military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” the statement said.

