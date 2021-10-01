Somalia opens its first public oxygen plant amid pandemic struggles

Somalia has opened the country’s first public oxygen plant as it tries to combat Covid-19.

The Horn of Africa nation has one of the world’s weakest health systems

The oxygen plant has been installed at a hospital in the capital, Mogadishu. It is expected to produce 1,000 cylinders of oxygen a week.

“When we have people in the hospitals for Covid, the most important component is oxygen,” said Fawziya Abikar, Somalia’s health minister. “During the last months, we had a shortage of oxygen in all the city.”

Another such plant will be donated soon, she said. This one was purchased by the Hormuud Salaam Foundation, the charitable arm of Hormuud Telecom.

Insecurity in Somalia poses an added challenge to efforts to fight the pandemic.

A Covid-19 ward recently set up at the hospital was partially destroyed weeks ago in an attack by the al Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which controls parts of Somalia and frequently targets the capital.

Part of the work around the oxygen plant’s installation focused on repairing that damage.

Somalia has one of the highest case fatality rates from Covid-19 in Africa, and few measures are enforced to slow the spread of the virus.