Mayor apologises for backing mask critics’ use of Holocaust imagery

A US mayor has apologised for supporting residents’ use of Holocaust imagery to liken a mask mandate to the treatment of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has said he staunchly opposes the proposal and initially defended the use of yellow Stars of David worn by other critics this week at heated public hearings.

Such imagery has been used by opponents of mask and vaccine mandates across the US, drawing condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish organisations.

The proposal, before the Assembly of Alaska’s largest city, would require people to wear masks in indoor public spaces and outdoors at large events.

Anchorage previously instituted mask mandates under two different mayoral administrations, but Mr Bronson was elected in May after pledging not to enact mask mandates.

During a Tuesday assembly meeting, he said the proposed mask mandate is “reckless and ill conceived”.

“I oppose this ordinance because it is based on inconclusive science, because it is bad policy, and because it is an unconstitutional infringement on the freedom guaranteed to every Anchorage citizen by our federal and state constitutions,” Mr Bronson said.

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson states his opposition to the proposed mask law (Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

At a hearing the next day, he defended the use of the yellow stars, with the words “Do not comply”, worn by some attendees opposing the mask mandate.

Christine Hill, who twice ran unsuccessfully for the assembly, printed out the stars at home and handed them out for others to wear to draw a comparison to the oppression and genocide of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

She said: “We’re going down that same road, what’s happening now, taking more and more of our freedom away. And that’s what’s happening. That’s what’s frightening.”

People, some wearing a yellow Star of David, wait in line to testify on a proposed mask law (Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

“It was heart-wrenching for me when I noticed individuals were wearing yellow Stars of David, mimicking my Jewish ancestors who perished during the Holocaust,” Mr Dunbar read, quoting Mr Goodstein.

“For myself and most Jews, seeing the yellow Star of David on someone’s chest elicits the same feeling as seeing a swastika on a flag or the SS insignia on a uniform,” the letter said.

“I believe it is a constitutional right to protest for your values. But I request that you do not use symbols that diminish the six million Jews who were murdered during the Holocaust.”

During his comments on the subject on Wednesday, Mr Bronson said: “There was a formal message that came out within Jewish culture about that, and the message was, ‘Never again.’

“That’s an ethos. And that’s what that star really means is, ‘We will not forget, this will never happen again.’ And I think us borrowing that from them is actually a credit to them.”

On Thursday, the mayor issued a statement apologising for his remarks.