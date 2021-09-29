Tunisia’s president names country’s first woman prime minister

Tunisia’s president named the country’s first female prime minister, appointing her to lead a transitional government after her predecessor was sacked and parliament suspended.

President Kais Saied named Raoudha Boudent Ramadhane, a 63-year-old professor at a prestigious engineering school, to the prime minister’s post in a surprise decision.

The president’s office said in a statement that Mr Saied instructed the new prime minister to name a new Cabinet as soon as possible.

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied welcomes newly named prime minister Raoudha Boudent Ramadhane (Slim Abid/AP)

The move notably sidelined the Islamist party that dominated parliament, and critics denounced it as a coup that threatens Tunisia’s young democracy.