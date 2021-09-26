Rwanda genocide ‘kingpin’ Bagosora dies aged 80

A former Rwandan army colonel regarded as the architect of the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed has died in hospital in Mali.

Theoneste Bagosora was serving a 35-year sentence after being found guilty of crimes against humanity by the then-International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Bagosora, 80, had been sentenced to life in 2008 but this was reduced to 35 years in prison on appeal.

Known as a hardliner within the National Republican Movement for Democracy and Development party of Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana, Bagosora was appointed cabinet director in the defence ministry in 1993 and took control of military and political affairs in the country.

Known as the mastermind of the #GenocideAgainstTutsi or the prophet of the Apocalypse, Col Theoneste Bagosora, 80, passed away today in Mali where he was serving a 35-year sentence for genocide. Arrested in 1996 in Cameroon, @unirmct had denied him early release in April 2021. #1 pic.twitter.com/nISSPzsOHo — Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe (@onduhungirehe) September 25, 2021

The position made him answerable only to the president. When the president died in a plane crash, Bagosora took over the affairs of state and ordered the massacre of Tutsi, Donat Rutayisire, a genocide survivor, told The Associated Press.

Canadian General Romeo Dallaire, head of United Nations peacekeepers in Rwanda at the time, described Bagosora as the “kingpin” behind the genocide.

After the genocide, Bagosora fled into exile in Cameroon.

He was arrested there in 1996 and flown to face trial in Arusha, in Tanzania, in 1997. His trial began in 2002 and lasted until 2007.

Bagosora was found guilty in connection with the killing of 10 Belgian peacekeepers and responsible for the deaths of the Rwandan prime minister and head of the constitutional court.

Bagosora’s son Achille announced his father’s death in a Facebook post that read: “Rest in Peace, Papa.”

Reacting to news of Bagosora’s death on Saturday, Rwanda’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said Bagosora did not show remorse for his crimes.

“The main reasons against Bagosora’s request for early release were that he never accepted responsibility for genocide, showing no sign of remorse or regret; and that he is a man with a forceful personality who at times is unable to control himself,” Mr Nduhungirehe said in a Twitter post.