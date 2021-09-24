Elon Musk and singer Grimes ‘semi-separated’

The 50-year-old entrepreneur, who has six other children from previous relationships, said he and the Canadian are still raising ‘Baby X’ together.

Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder told the New York Post’s Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated”.

But he said they remain on good terms and she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their one-year-old son together.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has had six children from previous relationships, one of whom died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to Westworld actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married and her son with Musk is her first child.

