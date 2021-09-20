Pro-Kremlin party looks set to retain majority in Russian parliament

Russia’s dominant Kremlin-backed party looks set to retain the two-thirds majority in the parliament that allows it to change the constitution, according to results from 85% of the country’s polling stations.

The election is widely seen as an important part of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential election, in which control of the state duma, or parliament, will be key.

Results from about 85% of the country’s polling stations gave the ruling United Russia party 49.7% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by party lists, according to the Central Election Commission.

Another 225 legislators will be chosen by individual races, and the results on Monday morning show United Russia candidates leading in 195 of those single-constituency districts.

Top United Russia official Andrei Turchak suggested that the party will get 315 out of the 450 seats.

The results showed three other parties that almost always support Mr Putin returning to the state duma, as well as the New People party, which was formed last year and is regarded by many as a Kremlin-sponsored project.

Russians have gone to the polls to elect legislators in the state duma (AP)

Organisations linked to imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been declared extremist, and anyone associated with them was barred from seeking public office by a new law.

Other prominent opposition politicians faced prosecution or were forced to leave the country under pressure from the authorities.