Eight dead after gunman opens fire at Russian university

A gunman has opened fire at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 24 wounded, officials said.

The gunman was detained after the shooting at Perm State University, according to the Interior Ministry. There was no immediate information on his identity or possible motive.

Students and staff locked themselves in rooms, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so.

The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying some students jumped out of windows during the attack.

Students outside Perm State University (AP)

The city of Perm is about 700 miles east of Moscow with a population of around a million people.

The perpetrator used a gun designed to fire non-lethal rubber or plastic projectiles, the university press service said. Such weapons can be modified to fire other ammunition.

State news agency RIA-Novosti cited local officials as saying the gunman owned the weapon legally.

The Health Ministry said 24 people were hurt — 19 from bullet wounds. It was not clear how the others were injured.