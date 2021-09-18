Notre Dame finally declared stable enough for rebuild to begin

World NewsPublished:

Work to secure the historic landmark began the day after a fire tore through it in April 2019.

Notre Dame finally declared stable enough for rebuild to begin

Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for the start of work to rebuild it, more than two years after fire tore through its roof, knocked down its spire and threatened to bring the rest of the medieval monument down.

The French government agency overseeing the reconstruction announced in a statement on Saturday that work to secure the famous Paris structure – which began the day after the fire on April 15, 2019 – is at last complete.

Inside Notre Dame
The structure has been secured with scaffolding both inside and out (Thomas Samson/AP)

Negotiations will now begin with companies bidding to take part in the mammoth reconstruction effort, the statement said.

It will include some 100 tenders for various projects. Work to restore the organ will begin in the autumn, with other works expected to begin in the winter.

Notre Dame fire
The famous landmark was badly damaged by a fire in April 2019 (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

The announcement was made on a weekend that France and countries across Europe celebrate Heritage Days, when historical landmarks, government buildings and other sites are opened to the public.

