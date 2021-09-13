Claire Foy wins guest actor Emmy for The Crown

The British actress won her her reprisal of her role as the Queen in The Crown.

Claire Foy, Courtney B Vance, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle won guest actor Emmys at Sunday’s creative arts awards ceremony.

On the drama series side, Foy was honoured for The Crown and her reprisal of Queen Elizabeth II, the role that won the Briton a lead actress Emmy in 2018. Vance won for his role in Lovecraft Country.

Rudolph and Chappelle won comedy series guest acting trophies as hosts of Saturday Night Live. For Rudolph, it was a repeat of her victory in the category last year, for the same show.

Claire Foy (left) and The Crown co-star Matt Smith (Ian West/PA)

The creative arts awards were presented in non-televised weekend ceremonies that will be part of a special set for Saturday on FXX. The awards are precursors to the main Emmys ceremony airing on Sunday, September 19, on CBS.

