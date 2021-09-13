Auckland to remain under strict lockdown conditions until September 21

World NewsPublished:

Jacinda Ardern’s government is pursuing an unusual strategy in attempting to eliminate the virus entirely.

Auckland to remain under strict lockdown conditions until September 21

New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, will remain under the strictest type of lockdown until September 21 after the government reported 33 new Covid-19 infections.

The country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern said lockdown restrictions are working to eliminate the outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“We don’t want to risk the sacrifices everyone has made and all the hard work you’ve put in by moving to Alert Level 3 too quickly,” Ms Ardern said, referring to a relaxation of Auckland’s Alert Level 4 restrictions.

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

“While there is an outbreak in Auckland that continues to produce cases, there is risk,” Ms Ardern said.

Since last month, the nation has been battling an outbreak that came from Australia. The outbreak had grown to 955 cases by Monday with 21 infected patients in hospital and four in intensive care.

The government is pursuing an unusual strategy of trying to eliminate the virus entirely.

World News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News