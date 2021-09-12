Politicians launch bids to become France’s first woman president

Two politicians have formally declared their intentions to seek to become France’s first woman president in next year’s spring election.

National Rally’s Marine Le Pen and Paris’ socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo both officially launched their campaigns on Sunday in what were widely expected moves.

Ms Hidalgo, 62, mayor of the French capital since 2014, is the favourite to win the Socialist Party nomination. She launched her candidacy in the northwestern city of Rouen.

Marine Le Pen launched her bid in the southern city of Frejus (Daniel Cole/AP)

The pair join a growing list of challengers to centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Macron, 43, has not yet announced his candidacy but is expected to do so.

Launching a candidacy in France is a necessary formality for each successive presidential election.