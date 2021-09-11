In Pictures: 20 images that documented the horror of 9/11

September 11 was a day of indelible images — apocalyptic, surreal, violent, ghostly, both monumental and profoundly personal. Wrenching to remember. Impossible to forget.

The terrorist attacks in the US were captured in countless pictures by news photographers, bystanders, emergency service personnel, security cameras, FBI agents and others. Even an astronaut on the International Space Station took some.

Twenty years later, The Associated Press has curated 20 of its photographers’ frames from the day, when hijackers used commercial planes as missiles and crashed into New York’s World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

A plane approaches New York’s World Trade Centre moments before it struck the tower (William Kratzke/AP)

Firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions of the World Trade Centre (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Pedestrians in lower Manhattan (Amy Sancetta/AP)

Thousands were injured (Diane Bondareff/AP)

Smoke billows through buildings in Manhattan (Kathy Willens/AP)

Street scenes chart escalating horror as people stare and weep at the burning skyscrapers, then run from the dust cloud billowing through lower Manhattan after one of them crumbles.

Two women hold each other as they watch the World Trade Centre burn (Ernesto Mora/AP)

Flames shoot from the windows of the Pentagon, a global symbol of military might that proved vulnerable to an attack by a handful of Islamic militants.

Flames and smoke pour from a building at the Pentagon in Washington DC (Will Morris/AP)

Some show more intimate views of pain, but also humanity — an injured firefighter’s screaming face; a woman walking through the eerie blizzard of Trade Centre debris with her arm around someone else’s shoulder.

People cover their faces as they escape the collapse (Suzanne Plunkett/AP)

The remains of the World Trade Centre (Alexandre Fuchs/AP)

A fireman screams in pain as he is rescued shortly after both towers collapsed (Robert Mecea/Newsday via AP)

A firefighter moves through piles of debris (Graham Morrison/AP)

As we still are today.