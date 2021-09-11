Brother of Afghanistan’s former vice president ‘killed by Taliban’

The Taliban shot dead the brother of Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of Afghanistan, and his driver in northern Panjshir province, Mr Saleh’s nephew said.

Shuresh Saleh said his uncle Rohullah Azizi was going somewhere in a car on Thursday when Taliban fighters stopped him at a checkpoint.

“As we hear at the moment Taliban shot him and his driver at the checkpoint,” he said.

A message left with a Taliban spokesman was not immediately returned.

Taliban soldiers gather with weapons and machinery in Panjshir province (Mohammad Asif Khan/AP)

He said phones were not working in the area.

Amrullah Saleh led forces resisting the Taliban in Panjshir, which was the last holdout province to be overrun by Afghanistan’s new rulers.