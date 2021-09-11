Abortion drama Happening wins Venice Film Festival’s top honour

French abortion drama Happening has won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Audrey Diwan’s film about a French college student’s unwanted pregnancy was the unanimous choice for the festival’s top prize by the prestigious jury, which included recent Oscar winners Bong Joon Ho and Chloe Zhao.

The traditional honour for second place, the Grand Jury Prize, went to Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God.

Maggie Gyllenhaal (Invision/AP)

Twenty-one films were vying for the prize, which has become a promising early indicator of a film’s Oscars prospects.

Diwan said: “I did this movie with anger. I did the movie with desire also. I did it with my belly, my guts, my heart, my head. I wanted Happening to be an experience.”

Jane Campion (AP)

Sorrentino took the runner-up prize for his semi-autobiographical The Hand Of God, while Campion won the Silver Lion for best director for her period epic The Power Of The Dog.

It marks Campion’s second honour at Venice. Her first, the Grand Jury prize, came in 1990 for An Angel At My Table, a Janet Frame biopic.

Penelope Cruz (AP)

“You’ve made the bar very, very high for me in cinema – Bong, Chloe.”

Penelope Cruz won the Volpi Cup for best actress for her performance as a new mother in Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers.

Jury members Bong Joon-ho and Chloe Zhao (Invision/AP)

“You have created magic again and I could not be more grateful or proud to be part of it,” Cruz continued. “I adore you.”

John Arcilla was awarded the Volpi Cup for best actor for On The Job: The Missing 8.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss upon arrival at the premiere of the film The Last Duel (Invision/AP)

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be here,” Gyllenhaal said.