North Korea parades military hardware to celebrate founding

North Korea paraded goose-stepping soldiers and military hardware in its capital overnight in a celebration of the nation’s 73rd anniversary overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Thursday.
The Korean Central News Agency also said fighter jets flew in formation above Kim Il Sung Square, named after Kim Jong Un’s state-founding grandfather.
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper published a photo of Mr Kim, wearing a cream suit, waving from a balcony toward the assembled troops and spectators.
North Korea often celebrates major state anniversaries by displaying thousands of goose-stepping troops and its most advanced military hardware in parades at Kim Il Sung Square.
State television had not broadcast footage of the parade as of Thursday morning and it was not immediately clear what kinds of weapons systems were displayed.
KCNA’s report came hours after South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said they were closely monitoring the North after detecting signs of a military parade.
That is a reference to the US maintaining sanctions and refusing to accept North Korea as a nuclear power.
But experts say Mr Kim is facing perhaps his toughest moment as he approaches a decade in rule, with North Korea maintaining a border lockdown indefinitely to keep out the coronavirus and with no prospect in sight to end international sanctions.