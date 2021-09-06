Israel sets out rules for foreign tour groups amid coronavirus surge

Israel says it will soon reopen its gates to foreign tour groups even as it battles one of the world’s highest rates of coronavirus infections.

The country’s tourism ministry said it will begin allowing organised tour groups into the country beginning on September 19.

Tourists will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, present a negative PCR test before their flight and undergo both PCR and serological testing upon arrival.

Visitors would have to quarantine in their hotels until the test results come back, a process expected to take no more than 24 hours.

A beach in Tel Aviv (Adam Davy/PA)

Israel launched a similar programme in May after vaccinating most of its population early this year.

But the programme was suspended in August as the Delta variant began to spread.

In recent weeks, the country has begun administering booster shots to anyone who was vaccinated over five months ago.