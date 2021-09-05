Pope urges countries to take in Afghan refugees

Pope Francis is encouraging countries to welcome Afghan refugees who are seeking a new life.

During his appearance before the public in St Peter’s Square on Sunday, Francis also prayed that displaced people inside Afghanistan receive assistance and protection.

“In these tumultuous moments, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them.

“I pray so that many countries welcome and protect all those seeking a new life,” Francis said.

The pope did not refer to the Taliban or their policies, but added: “May young Afghans receive an education, which is essential for human development.”