Germany’s coronavirus cases pass four million

World NewsPublished:

The Robert Koch Institute said 92,346 people have died of Covid-19 in the country.

Germany’s coronavirus cases pass four million

More than four million people have contracted coronavirus in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country’s disease control agency has said.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 4,005,641 cases on Sunday, but the actual number is likely much higher as many infections go unnoticed.

The institute said 92,346 people have died of Covid-19 in Germany.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

More than 61% of the German population – 50.9 million people – are fully vaccinated, but that is less than in other European countries. The daily vaccination rate has been dropping for weeks.

On Saturday, Germany’s disease control agency on Saturday reported 10,835 new cases, up from 10,303 a week ago.

World News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News