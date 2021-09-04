New Zealand officials confirm name of Auckland knife attacker

The New Zealand government has named 32-year-old Ahamed Samsudeen as the extremist who was shot and killed by police after he left seven people injured in a knife attack in an Auckland supermarket.
Authorities had earlier imprisoned the man inspired by the so-called Islamic State group (IS) for three years after catching him with a hunting knife and extremist videos.
But at a certain point, despite grave fears he would attack others, they say they could do nothing more to keep him behind bars.
Two more shoppers were injured in the incident.
On Saturday, three of the victims remain in a critical condition and three more are in stable or moderate conditions.
The seventh person is recovering at home. The youngest victim was a 29-year-old woman, while the oldest was a 77-year-old man.