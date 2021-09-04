New Zealand officials confirm name of Auckland knife attacker

The New Zealand government has named 32-year-old Ahamed Samsudeen as the extremist who was shot and killed by police after he left seven people injured in a knife attack in an Auckland supermarket.

Authorities had earlier imprisoned the man inspired by the so-called Islamic State group (IS) for three years after catching him with a hunting knife and extremist videos.

But at a certain point, despite grave fears he would attack others, they say they could do nothing more to keep him behind bars.

Police forensic staff examining the scene (Brett Phibbs/AP)

Two more shoppers were injured in the incident.

On Saturday, three of the victims remain in a critical condition and three more are in stable or moderate conditions.