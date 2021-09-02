Indonesia’s navy seizes tanker over suspected cargo of waste oil

Indonesia’s navy has seized a massive tanker believed to be loaded with thousands of tons of wasted black oil and has brought the ship to shore for further investigation, officials said.

The Panamanian-flagged MT Zodiac Star was located after the navy received an intelligence tip about a suspicious tanker near Tolop island and escorted it about 13 miles to a naval base in Batam on the Indonesian archipelago’s southwestern tip near Singapore, said Rear Admiral Arsyad Abdullah, the country’s western fleet commander.

The 3,224-ton tanker, with its crew of 18 Indonesians and a Malaysian, was suspected of conducting illicit practices after it was caught with about 4,600 tons of waste oil without port clearance and other proper legal documents, Rear Admiral Abdullah said in a statement.

He said investigators are still consulting with experts and questioning the tanker’s captain, crew members and witnesses before the findings are handed over to the prosecutor’s office.

The Bahamas-flagged tanker MT Strovolos (Indonesian Navy/AP)

In late July, the Indonesian navy seized the Bahamas-flagged oil tanker MT Strovolos and arrested its captain and 18 crew after Cambodia accused the ship of stealing nearly 300,000 barrels of crude oil.

An Iranian-flagged tanker and a Panamanian-flagged tanker were seized in January on suspicion of illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters.