Greek composer and political activist Mikis Theodorakis dies aged 96

Among his works were film scores for Serpico and Zorba The Greek.

Mikis Theodorakis, the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home, has died aged 96.

His death at his home in central Athens was announced on state television and followed multiple hospital admissions in recent years, mostly for heart treatment.

Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
But the towering man with trademark worker suits, hoarse voice and wavy hair also is remembered by Greeks for his stubborn opposition to postwar regimes that persecuted him and outlawed his music.

