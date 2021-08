Man attacked by alligator in Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters

A man was attacked by a large alligator while walking through floodwaters from Hurricane Ida and is now missing, a Louisiana sheriff has said.

The 71-year-old man’s wife told sheriff’s deputies that she heard a commotion at around noon on Monday, then walked outside to see the gator attacking her husband in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell, the St Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Once the attack stopped, she pulled her husband out of the floodwaters, and returned inside to gather first aid supplies,” the sheriff’s office said.

When the man’s wife realised how severely her husband had been injured, she got into her canoe and went to higher ground – about a mile away – to get help.

Flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, Louisiana (David J Phillip/AP)

The sheriff’s office said it used high-water vehicles and boats in an attempt to find the man “but all attempts have been futile”.

The man was not identified by the sheriff’s office and few other details were immediately available.