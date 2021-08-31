Google to invest £859m in cloud computing infrastructure in Germany

Google has said it is investing one billion euros (£859 million) by 2030 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Germany and to increase the use of renewable energy.

The internet giant said it plans to add new cloud computing centres in the Berlin region and in the town of Hanau, close to the DE-CIX data exchange in Frankfurt.

Google said it would purchase more than 140 megawatts of electricity from the German subsidiary of French utility company Engie over the coming years to operate the data centres.

Google said it aims to use 100% renewable energy by 2030.