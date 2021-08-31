EU reaches goal of vaccinating 70% of adults

World NewsPublished:

The EU’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign got off to a slow start due to supply shortages and delays but is now among the most successful worldwide.

EU reaches goal of vaccinating 70% of adults

The European Union has reached its goal of getting 70% of adults fully vaccinated against coronavirus by the end of the summer, the president of the 27-nation bloc’s executive arm said.

In a message posted on Twitter, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen thanked “the many people making this great achievement possible”.

The EU’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign got off to a slow start due to supply shortages and delays but is now among the most successful worldwide.

Global Covid-19 cases and deaths
(PA Graphics)

“And we need to help the rest of the world vaccinate, too. We’ll continue supporting our partners.”

She said the EU is the biggest contributor to the Covax initiative, which aims to deliver vaccines to low-income nations.

World News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News