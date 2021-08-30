New Zealand woman dies after having Covid vaccination

New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus vaccine death.

A health board that monitors vaccine safety said on Monday that a woman had died from myocarditis after being given the Pfizer jab.

The board said the woman probably developed the condition because of the vaccine, although she had other medical issues which may have contributed.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said myocarditis is a very rare side-effect and there is clear evidence that having a vaccination is much safer than being infected with Covid-19.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland will remain in strict lockdown for at least two more weeks and the rest of the country for at least another week (Mark Mitchell/Pool/AP)

The board declined to answer questions from the Associated Press, including the woman’s age and the date of her death, citing protocol because a coroner is investigating the case further.