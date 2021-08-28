German leaders join survivors in remembering flood victims

More than a month after extreme flooding killed more than 180 people in western Germany, survivors of the disaster, first responders, religious leaders and government officials came together to remember the victims who died and to express hope for the future.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag president Wolfgang Schauble, the leader of Germany’s parliament, attended a ceremony at the cathedral in the city of Aachen, joined by residents of the regions devastated by the July 14-15 floods.

Mr Steinmeier said: “Today, we think about the people from whom the flooding took everything: Their homes, their belongings, their memories, their lifelong dreams.

Survivors and relatives of the dead reflected on the disaster (AP)

Survivors and emergency workers also spoke at the event. Renate Steffes, a resident of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, said her life has been “shaken” by the “horrific experiences” of the flooding.

“There are hardly words that can begin to describe what the events on the night of July 14-15 felt like for me,” she said.

Speakers at the ceremony stressed the importance of acknowledging and remembering the losses in order to move forward, noting it would take time to rebuild and to heal.

Clergy said the response to the tragedy had provided a spark of hope for the future (AP)

“It takes time for experiences to subside, for loss and injuries to be dealt with,” he said.