European nations issue dire warnings as Kabul evacuation deadline looms

European nations have offered stark warnings about the waning days of a massive airlift to bring people out of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

France said it would halt its evacuations on Friday while Denmark said its last flight had already left Kabul’s airport, which has seen thousands throng around it in the days since the Taliban took the capital.

Overnight, new warnings emerged from Western capitals about a possible threat from Afghanistan’s affiliate to so-called Islamic State, which is likely to have seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban freeing prisoners across the country.

Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul (AP)

Mr Heappey conceded that people are desperate to leave and “there is an appetite by many in the queue to take their chances, but the reporting of this threat is very credible indeed and there is a real imminence to it”.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told French radio RTL on Thursday that “from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport” due to the August 31 American withdrawal.

Two paratroopers conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during an evacuation operation in Kabul (Department of Defence via AP)