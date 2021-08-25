Democrats compromise to push Joe Biden’s £2.5tn budget past key Congress hurdle

Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives have compromised with moderates to muscle US President Joe Biden’s 3.5 trillion dollar (£2.5 trillion) budget blueprint over a key hurdle.

The 220-212 vote was a first move toward drafting the rebuilding plan this autumn, with the narrow outcome, in the face of unanimous Republican opposition, signalling the power a few voices have to alter the debate as well as the challenges ahead.

From the White House, Mr Biden praised the outcome as “a step closer to truly investing in the American people”, adding at a news conference that he had called to congratulate House leaders for the work.

Nancy Pelosi (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Backed by the White House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi huddled privately with lawmakers and leaders to engineer a solution.

In brokering the compromise, Ms Pelosi committed to voting on the bipartisan package no later than September 27, in an attempt to assure lawmakers it will not be left on the sidelines. The speaker has set a goal of passing both by October 1.

MsPelosi told her colleagues before the vote that the legislation would lead to a federal investment on par with the New Deal and the Great Society.

“Not only are we building the physical infrastructure of America, we are building the human infrastructure of America,” Ms Pelosi said on the House floor.

With Republicans fully opposed to the president’s big plans and arguing that Congress should be focused instead on the crisis in Afghanistan, the Democratic leaders have just a few votes to spare.