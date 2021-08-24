Italy pauses to remember victims of 2016 quake on anniversary of disaster

Italian premier Mario Draghi has paid tribute to the victims of a 2016 earthquake that devastated entire towns in the centre of the country, where reconstruction efforts have picked up pace after five years of delays.

Mr Draghi laid a commemorative wreath at the monument to victims in Amatrice on the fifth anniversary of the disaster and then took part in a mass at a nearby football field attended by local residents and celebrated by the bishop of nearby Rieti.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Amatrice and nearby towns at 3.36am on August 24 2016, the first of more than a dozen that rattled much of central Italy over the following months and left thousands of people homeless.

Mario Draghi pays his respects at the monument in memory of the victims of the 2016 earthquake in Amatrice (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Government officials vowed to rebuild Amatrice’s crumbled historic centre and other nearby towns, but Italy’s notorious bureaucracy slowed the effort to a crawl.

Recently, though, the government-appointed commissioner for reconstruction announced that the project was speeding up amid a streamlined process to approve plans and funding.