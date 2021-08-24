Hawaii governor wants travel curtailed to US state amid coronavirus spike

World NewsPublished:

Governor David Ige said only those on essential business should be making the journey.

Hawaii governor wants travel curtailed to US state amid coronavirus spike

Hawaii’s governor is urging residents and potential visitors to limit travel to the islands to essential business while the US state struggles to control outbreaks of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Governor David Ige wants to curtail travel to Hawaii through the end of October.

In his words: “It is a risky time to be travelling right now.”

He said restaurant capacity has been restricted and there is limited access to rental cars.

Hawaii Governor David Ige (Marco Garcia/AP)
He notes the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel domestically.

Hawaii’s seven-day average of new daily cases hit 671 on Monday, more than triple the level four weeks earlier.

