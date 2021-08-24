China advocates development rather than sanctions in Taliban-run Afghanistan

World NewsPublished:

Beijing said imposing sanctions on the new regime would be counterproductive.

China advocates development rather than sanctions in Taliban-run Afghanistan

China says the international community should support chances for positive developments in Afghanistan rather than impose sanctions on the Taliban.

“The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing.

“Imposing sanctions and pressure at every turn cannot solve the problem and will only be counterproductive,” Mr Wang said.

A Chinese security officer stands guard outside the Afghanistan Embassy in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
A Chinese security officer stands guard outside the Afghanistan Embassy in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Beijing has kept open its embassy in Kabul and sought to maintain friendly relations with the Taliban.

World News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News